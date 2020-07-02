PINEVILLE, Mo. — The McDonald County prosecutor's office dismissed a rape charge that an Oklahoma man was facing when the victim declined to testify against him at a preliminary hearing this week.
Joshua D. Matheny, 30, of rural Grove, Oklahoma, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday in McDonald County Circuit Court in Pineville.
A probable-cause affidavit stated that Matheny and another man were drinking alcohol with two juveniles on July 8, 2018, at a residence near Pineville.
One of the minors became drunk and fell asleep in a bedroom. She told investigators that Matheny entered the room, locked the door and raped her. The affidavit states that she could recall him pinning her down on the bed and holding his hand over her mouth to keep her quiet. She said she woke up the next morning with bruises on her arms, according to the affidavit.
