The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed robbery and burglary charges that a Joplin man was facing when the victim failed to testify at a preliminary hearing scheduled Thursday in circuit court.
Christopher L.M. Carter, 26, was slated to hAve the hearing on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action. The prosecutor's office dismissed the charges when the victim left the courthouse without staying to testify at the hearing.
Carter was accused of pushing his way into the man's apartment without permission on July 10, pointing a gun at his head and ordering him to sit down on his couch. He then robbed him of two gold necklaces he was wearing and his shoes after striking the victim in the forehead with the gun, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Two unidentified accomplices purportedly assisted Carter in also taking the victim's phone, watch, gaming console, other jewelry and shoes, and some backpacks, according to the affidavit.
