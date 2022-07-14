The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday cited a lack of cooperation on the part of the alleged victim in dismissing a Carthage man's sexual assault charge.
Mark A. Myers, 48, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree sodomy. But the prosecutor's office was forced to dismiss the charge when the alleged victim failed to show up to testify against him.
The charge pertained to an incident May 19, 2021, at a residence in Carthage where Myers, who was staying overnight in another bedroom of the house, allegedly entered the bedroom where the victim was sleeping and got into bed with her. He then proceeded to rub and grope her and took her hands and put them down his pants before she woke up and realized he was not her boyfriend, according a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.
She told police that she yelled at him to get out of the room, and he got up and left in a manner that she suspected was meant to put a pretense that he was sleepwalking, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.