PITTSBURG, Kan. — Video surveillance footage turned over to police by the victim of thefts on consecutive nights from a carport in Pittsburg led to the arrest of two women on burglary and theft charges.
Police were dispatched at 4:14 a.m. Thursday to a burglary in progress in the 1700 block of South Walnut Street in Pittsburg. The victim in the case was able to show officers video footage of the crime that had just occurred as well as a theft from the same carport the previous night.
An officer stopped a vehicle in the vicinity minutes later that matched the suspects' vehicle seen on the video and was occupied by two women dressed in a manner corresponding to the attire of the suspects who were stealing tires from the carport.
Carrie K. Devore, 43, and Kandice J. Devore, 41, both of Pittsburg, were taken into custody and were being held without bond on charges of burglary of a nondwelling and misdemeanor theft.
Police said the tires taken were recovered by police at a property nearby.
