NEVADA, Mo. — A Walker man convicted this month on 10 drug-dealing related felonies is awaiting sentencing Oct. 12.
A jury found Harry D. Foreman Jr., 54, guilty of second-degree trafficking in drugs, six counts of possession of various controlled substances with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a count of maintaining a public nuisance at a trial Aug. 18 in Vernon County Circuit Court.
Circuit Judge David Munton ordered completion of a sentencing assessment of the defendant prior to his sentencing date.
The convictions pertain to a variety of narcotics seized Nov. 25 when Vernon County sheriff's deputies served a search warrant on a rented room on East Marvel Road in Nevada.
The drugs confiscated included four bags of methamphetamine weighing 93.3 grams, four bags of heroin tar weighing 19.9 grams, 50 morphine pills, 16 hydromorphone hydrochloride pills, four oxycodone pills, 66 alprazolam pills, 37 oxycontin pills. three oxycodone hydrochloride pills, 80 clonazepam pills, two small bags of suspected fentanyl and three sublingual strips of suboxone, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The affidavit states that Foreman was sitting on a bed counting money as officers entered the room. He had $102 on the bed, another $60 in his pocket and $390 in an envelope on a nightstand in addition to piles of coins throughout the room.
Officers also seized digital scales and a piece of paper that appeared to be a record of drug transactions, according to the affidavit.
