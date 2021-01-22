NEVADA, Mo. — A judge ordered a Walker man to stand trial on drug-trafficking charges following a preliminary hearing Thursday in Vernon County Circuit Court.
Associate Judge Brandon Fisher decided at the conclusion of the hearing that there was probable cause for Harry D. Foreman Jr., 53, to stand trial on a single counts of second-degree trafficking in drugs, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a public nuisance as well as seven counts of delivery of a controlled substance. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Feb. 9.
The charges pertain to narcotics seized Nov. 25 when Vernon County sheriff's deputies served a search warrant on a rented room on East Marvel Road in Nevada.
Drugs confiscated included four bags of methamphetamine weighing 93.3 grams, four bags of heroin tar weighing 19.9 grams, 50 morphine pills, 16 hydromorphone hydrochloride pills, four oxycodone pills, 66 alprazolam pills, 37 oxycontin pills, three oxycodone hydrochloride pills, 80 clonazepam pills, two small bags containing suspected fentanyl and three sublingual strips of suboxone, according to the affidavit.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Foreman was sitting on the edge of a bed counting money as officers entered the room and was found to be in possession of $102 cash on the bed, another $460 in the pocket of his shorts and $390 in an envelope on a nightstand in addition to various piles of coins in the room. Officers also seized digital scales and a piece of paper that appeared to contain a list of drug transactions.
