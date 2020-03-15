PITTSBURG, Kan. — A man who was wanted on warrants jumped out a window in an effort to get away from Pittsburg police Thursday, picking up new charges when officers seized 10 grams of methamphetamine he allegedly discarded while running.
Acting on a tip, officers went to 403 E. 20th St. looking for Jacob D. Lawson, 36, who was wanted on charges possession of narcotics and stolen property, theft, failure to appear in court and contempt of court.
Police said in a news release that Lawson jumped out a window on the second floor of the house and took off running before an officer was able to chase him down and arrest him. During his flight, he was observed discarding an item that proved to contain 10 grams of meth, according to police.
In addition to the warrants served on him, Lawson picked up fresh charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, felony interference with law enforcement and felony obstruction of arrest. He remained in custody without bond Friday at the Crawford County Jail.
