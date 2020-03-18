RIVERTON, Kan. — Cherokee County sheriff's deputies' arrest of a Riverton man on a warrant late Monday night led to the discovery of methamphetamine and marijuana in his home and new drug possession charges.
The sheriff's office said deputies went to the home of Guy A. Hibdon, 31, to arrest him on an outstanding warrant from a prior drug-related case and observed evidence of additional drug use in the residence. A search warrant was obtained and undisclosed amounts of meth and marijuana and some drug paraphernalia were seized.
Hibdon was taken to the Cherokee County Jail where he remained in custody Tuesday on charges of possessing methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in addition to the warrant that was served on him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.