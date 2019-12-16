A 33-year-old man was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest after a domestic disturbance early Friday in Joplin.
Officers responded at 4:42 a.m. to a report of unknown trouble in the 200 block of South Byers Avenue, and could hear a man yelling inside the residence. No one would answer officers' knock on the door, Capt. Nick Jimenez said. But the officers saw a man inside making slashing motions with a knife, so they forced entry to the residence and apprehended the man.
Shauna M. Weisshaar, 38, told officers that her boyfriend, Michael W. Marchbanks, 33, woke up angry and began threatening her and her children.
