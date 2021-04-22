Joplin police are looking into a reported assault that took place early Saturday morning outside the Guitars bar at 1800 W. Seventh St.
Capt. Will Davis said Shelby A. Hughes, 22, was found lying on the pavement of the parking lot shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday with a serious injury to his head. Bystanders told police that there had been a fight and that Hughes was jumped when he tried to break it up.
Davis said Hughes was treated at the scene by paramedics and later taken to a doctor for treatment of an injury to his eye.
No arrests had been made in the case by Thursday, according to Davis.
