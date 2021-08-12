A Webb City man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on a charge that he sexually assaulted an autistic girl under 12 years old.
Gabriel J.L. Abshier, 20, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of statutory sodomy, with Associate Judge Joe Hensley setting his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Sept. 13.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Abshier is accused of sexually assaulting the girl Oct. 23, 2020, in Webb City.
