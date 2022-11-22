The Jasper County prosecutor's office has charged a 36-year-old suspect with a felony assault on his girlfriend during a disturbance Monday night at a Joplin apartment complex.
Zachary J. Minck, of Webb City, was taken into custody after the 7:25 p.m. disturbance at 1502 S. Michigan Ave. A charge of second-degree domestic assault was filed Tuesday.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Minck threw Mary A. Richmond, 40, down and choked her during an argument. Police Sgt. Jason Stump said Richmond did not require medical attention.
