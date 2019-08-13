The Jasper County prosecutor's office has charged a 42-year-old Webb City man with a felony domestic assault count in connection with a disturbance Friday at a Joplin motel.
Lonnie S. Tilton was taken into custody when police were called to the Motel 6 at 3031 S. Range Line Road.
Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said Carla M. Destefano, 46, told officers that Tilton, her boyfriend, choked her to the point that she almost lost consciousness during a dispute at the motel. Destefano did not require medical attention after the incident.
