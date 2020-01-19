A Webb City resident was killed in a single-vehicle accident shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 49, about 2 miles north of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Driver Gregory S. Lumpkins was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the patrol, Lumpkins' southbound pickup truck ran off the side of an interstate ramp, he overcorrected and the vehicle overturned.
• Two area residents were injured in a two-vehicle wreck about 5:15 p.m. Friday on Highway 59, about half of a mile south of Anderson in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
Trevor L. Reinke, 22, of Anderson, driver of a southbound pickup, and Christopher Creekmore, 42, of Lanagan, driver of a southbound car, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol reported that the Reinke vehicle struck the rear of the Creekmore vehicle.
