A Webb City man accused of driving at and almost hitting a Joplin police officer in a motel parking lot pleaded guilty this week to a felony count of resisting arrest and was sentenced to three years in prison.
Galen R. McCarty, 28, pleaded guilty to the charge Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office that dismissed the more serious count he was facing of second-degree assault of a special victim. Judge David Mouton accepted the plea deal and assessed McCarty the agreed-upon prison term of three years.
The probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that a Joplin police officer was conducting a directed patrol in the 3000 block of Range Line Road when he saw a car circle the parking lot of Motel 6 two times and attempted to contact the driver, McCarty.
The defendant purportedly drove straight at the officer, forcing him to move out of the way to avoid being struck. McCarty kept going at a high speed out of the parking lot and south on Range Line. He was located at his residence and arrested on the charges.
