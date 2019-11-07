PITTSBURG, Kan. — A 29-year-old Webb City man was arrested Wednesday by Pittsburg police after a brief chase after a traffic stop near Michigan Street in Pittsburg.
Jasan C. Mordica was arrested by authorities and taken to the Crawford County Jail.
He is facing probable-cause charges of felony fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, felony interference with law enforcement, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of stolen property, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Mordica’s was being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond, according to the Pittsburg Police Department. Authorities attempted to pull over Mordica on a motorcycle on a traffic violation in the 2800 block of North Michigan Street in Pittsburg. He fled from police, and a brief vehicle pursuit northbound on Michigan Street resulted.
Mordica's motorcycle crashed when he attempted to turn onto East 31st Street. He then ran but stopped when hearing verbal commands. The police said Mordica had attempted to pull something from his pants pocket, and an officer used his stun gun.
While searching Mordica, authorities found methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Police said they also discovered the motorcycle Mordica was driving had been reported stolen in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.