A Webb City man is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court on three felony counts stemming from a domestic disturbance Saturday afternoon at a residence in the 1700 block of West 30th Street in Joplin.
Lonnie S. Tilton, 43, has remained in custody on a $15,000 bond since his arrest on charges of second-degree domestic assault, second-degree robbery and resisting arrest.
Carla M. Destefano, 46, told officers who responded to a disturbance at the residence that Tilton, her boyfriend, punched her and stole her cellphone. Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said Tilton ran off when when officers arrived but was caught and taken into custody.
Jimenez said he did not know if Destefano required medical attention because of the assault.
