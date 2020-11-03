A Webb City man received a suspended sentence and probation when he pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a drug trafficking charge.
Cody W. Watson, 32, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking in drugs in a plea agreement allowing a suspended sentence. Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal and assessed Watson 10 years on the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
Watson was arrested April 18, 2019, when the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team served a search warrant on his apartment on Redwood Drive in Webb City and his vehicle, seizing a bag of methamphetamine weighing about 105 grams as well as a glass pipe, syringes and digital scales, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
