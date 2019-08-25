A Webb City man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4:50 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 49, 4 miles south of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Isaac Z. McLaughlin, 19, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol said McLaughlin's southbound vehicle was overtaking a southbound tractor-trailer driven by Jeffery A. Stites, 46, of Neosho, when it crossed the centerline and sideswiped the truck. McLaughlin's vehicle then ran off the road.
