A 21-year-old man from Webb City was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 43, about 2 miles north of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Greyson R. Trenberth was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
Trenberth was driving a northbound car that ran of the road and struck a culvert, the patrol said.
• A Fairview woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday on Route A south of Fairview in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Kalysa M. Fellows, 22, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
She was a passenger in a westbound car driven by Kade M. Reed, 22, of Fairview, that collided with a southbound pickup truck driven by Tyler R. Banks, 36, of Fairview, when Banks failed to yield the right of way, the patrol said.
