A 28-year-old man from Webb City died of injuries suffered when the motorcycle he was riding ran into a car Tuesday night on Range Line Road at Zora Street.

Gabria Gonzalez-Correa was taken to a local hospital where he died following the 10:23 p.m. accident, according to the Webb City Police Department.

Police said in a news release that witnesses reported that Gonzalez-Correa was southbound at a high rate of speed when his motorcycle struck the front passenger side of a northbound car that was turning west onto Zora Street.

The driver of the car, a 22-year-old man from Webb City, escaped injury in the accident, which remained under investigation on Wednesday.

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.