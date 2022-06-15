A 28-year-old man from Webb City died of injuries suffered when the motorcycle he was riding ran into a car Tuesday night on Range Line Road at Zora Street.
Gabria Gonzalez-Correa was taken to a local hospital where he died following the 10:23 p.m. accident, according to the Webb City Police Department.
Police said in a news release that witnesses reported that Gonzalez-Correa was southbound at a high rate of speed when his motorcycle struck the front passenger side of a northbound car that was turning west onto Zora Street.
The driver of the car, a 22-year-old man from Webb City, escaped injury in the accident, which remained under investigation on Wednesday.
