A judge this week ordered a 59-year-old Webb City man to stand trial on amended charges that he sexually abused two girls when one was 7 years old and the other when she was 5 or 6.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Jeffrey F. Carte, 59, to be tried on three counts of first-degree child molestation and a single count of first-degree statutory sodomy.
The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Feb. 19, but the defense subsequently filed for a change of judge at the trial court level.
Two girls testified at the hearing that Carte molested them at a young age.
"He raped me," a 9-year-old girl told the court, adding that it was more than once when she was 5 or 6 years old.
Carte had been charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy with respect to the youngest of the two girls. He waived a hearing on those charges in 2017 and was ordered to stand trial. But the state amended the charges against him on Oct. 7 of last year to include two more counts of statutory sodomy involving a second girl, and the case was remanded back down to the associate court level for another preliminary hearing.
His charges were amended again at Thursday's hearing in light of the testimony of each girl as to details of the abuse.
The older girl, who is 10, said the abuse took place "almost every day" when she was 7 years old.
