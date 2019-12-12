A Webb City man waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday on burglary and assault charges stemming from a domestic disturbance six months ago.
Ethan H. Rea, 22, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on felony counts of first-degree burglary and third-degree domestic assault, and misdemeanor offenses of violating a protection order and third-degree kidnapping. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Jan. 13.
Rea is accused of entering his ex-girlfriend's home in Webb City on June 5 in violation of a protection order. A probable-cause affidavit states that while there, he assaulted her and would not let her leave to get away from him. He grabbed her by the arm, pushed her and hurt her hand by squeezing it.
According to the affidavit, she tried leaving through her garage, but he held her back and put his hand over her mouth when she started to scream.
Court records show Rea had been charged in March with second-degree domestic assault of his girlfriend, which led to a protection order being issued by the court. That charge remains pending. The judge declined Thursday to reduce the defendant's bond out of a concern for the threat he poses to the safety and well-being of the victim.
