The arrest of a Webb City man in a case of misuse of 911 led to the purported discovery by Joplin police of a felony amount of marijuana in his possession.
Joplin police Cpl. Ben Cooper said officers contacted Ranon J. Chiles, 23, early Tuesday morning near Newman and Range Line roads regarding repeated calls he made to 911 seeking a ride from police because he was cold.
In the course of arresting him in connection with the misuse of 911, officers allegedly discovered 44 grams of marijuana in Chiles' possession, and he was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
