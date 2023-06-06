A Webb City man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane assessed 41-year-old Dylan J. Queen the prison term at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court. Queen had pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to a count of first-degree statutory sodomy in a plea deal dismissing two related counts of child molestation.
The charges were filed in October 2021 after the girl made disclosures during an interview by child abuse investigators that Queen sexually abused her on more than one occasion in the preceding 16 months. She told investigators that she did not initially tell anyone about the abuse because she was afraid of Queen.
First-degree statutory sodomy is deemed a violent offense under state law, requiring perpetrators to serve 85% of their sentence before becoming eligible for parole.
Queen also will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life once he has completed the prison term.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.