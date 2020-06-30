A judge sentenced a Webb City man to 15 years in prison Monday for assaulting a deputy four years ago at the Jasper County Jail and fracturing his eye socket.
Judge David Mouton assessed Chase A. Milner, 29, the prison term at a sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court. The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge April 20 in a plea deal capping the sentence he might receive at no more than 15 years.
Milner was an inmate coming out of the shower in the booking area of the jail on June 5, 2016, when Deputy Brett Henson tried to get him to don a suicide prevention uniform. A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Milner did not immediately comply with Henson's commands, but instead began drying his feet while using the suicide prevention uniform as a shield against the deputy's use of a stun gun.
According to the affidavit, Milner then punched Henson in the jaw, knocking him unconscious and punched a second deputy in the head before being subdued by other deputies. Henson was taken to a hospital with a broken eye socket, according to the affidavit.
