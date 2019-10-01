A Webb City man has been sentenced to 120 days in a state prison treatment program on a felony conviction in an assault of his girlfriend.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane assessed Ronnie L. Johnston, 58, an underlying sentence of four years on a conviction for second-degree domestic assault at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court. The judge ordered that the sentence be served at the state's Institutional Treatment Center with the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement on probation.
Johnston punched his girlfriend in the face and arm on April 25 at his residence in Webb City. He also was charged with resisting arrest and assaulting the police officer who responded to the domestic disturbance, but those charges were dismissed by the plea offer he accepted Sept. 16.
