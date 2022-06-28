A 20-year-old Webb City man was allowed to withdraw a prior plea of guilt and enter a new one this week with respect to his sexual abuse of an autistic child and was sentenced to a term in the state's sex offender assessment unit.
Gabriel J.L. Abshier had pleaded guilty April 25 in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of statutory sodomy with a child less than 12 years old and was to be sentenced on the conviction this month.
Judge Gayle Crane allowed Abshier to withdraw that plea at a hearing Monday and plead guilty instead to a reduced charge of second-degree child molestation in a plea agreement calling for a 15-year sentence with the time to be served in the sex offender assessment unit of the state's Institutional Treatment Center.
The terms of Abshier's plea agreement with the reduced charge remains the same as his plea to the original charge. The court will review his case after 120 days for possible placement on probation.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case stated that the defendant molested the girl in 2020 when he was 19 years old.
