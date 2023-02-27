A 41-year-old Webb City man pleaded guilty Monday to the sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl in a plea agreement that would send him to prison for 15 years.
Dylan J. Queen changed his plea to guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of first-degree statutory sodomy in a plea deal dismissing two related counts of first-degree child molestation.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and ordered the completion of a sentencing assessment of Queen prior to his sentencing hearing May 15.
The charges were filed in October 2021 after the girl made disclosures during an interview by child abuse investigators that Queen had sexually abused her on more than one occasion in the preceding 16 months.
She told investigators that she did not initially tell anyone about the abuse because she was afraid of him.
First-degree statutory sodomy is deemed a violent offense under state law, requiring perpetrators to serve 85% of their sentence before becoming eligible for parole. Queen also would be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life once he has completed the prison term.
