A Webb City man pleaded guilty Monday in a felony domestic assault case in a plea agreement requiring his entry into a treatment court program.
Brandon K. Bragg, 39, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to second-degree domestic assault, with Judge Gayle Crane deferring sentencing and ordering the defendant into the treatment court program. If Bragg completes the program, he will receive a suspended imposition of sentence.
The conviction stems from a domestic disturbance with his girlfriend March 28 at a Joplin residence where he punched her in the side, grabbed her by the neck and choked her, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
