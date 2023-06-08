A 36-year-old man from Webb City waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on a felony domestic assault charge and was ordered to stand trial.
Mitchell R. Smith waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of second-degree domestic assault, and Judge Joseph Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division on July 24.
Smith was arrested on the charge Feb. 23 following a disturbance at his home on West 11th Street in Webb City.
A probable-cause affidavit states that he struck his wife on the head, chest and abdomen several times with his fist, causing swelling and bruising and a partial tearing of an ear. She was treated at Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.