A 36-year-old man from Webb City waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on a felony domestic assault charge and was ordered to stand trial.

Mitchell R. Smith waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of second-degree domestic assault, and Judge Joseph Hensley set his initial appearance in a trial division on July 24.

Smith was arrested on the charge Feb. 23 following a disturbance at his home on West 11th Street in Webb City.

A probable-cause affidavit states that he struck his wife on the head, chest and abdomen several times with his fist, causing swelling and bruising and a partial tearing of an ear. She was treated at Mercy Hospital Joplin.

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.