A Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing this month on a felony count of domestic assault and was ordered to stand trial.
William L. Grant, 30, waived the hearing Jan. 12 in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree domestic assault, and Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Feb. 6.
Grant is accused of assaulting his girlfriend and mother of his children during a domestic disturbance Oct. 8, 2021.
A probable-cause affidavit states that he pushed her down twice and choked her to the point she could not breathe.
