A judge found probable cause Thursday for a Webb City man to stand trial on charges that he assaulted a woman who had obtained a protection order against him.
Judge Joseph Hensley ordered Courtney T. McKissack, 41, to be tried on felony counts of second-degree domestic assault, violation of a protection order and tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court. The defendant also faces a related misdemeanor count of property damage in the case.
McKissack's initial appearance on the charges in a trial division of the court was set for June 5.
Laci Smith testified at the hearing that she and the defendant had been in a "back-and-forth" relationship for about 15 years and that he had shown up April 21 at her place in Carl Junction after getting out of prison in March.
She said he came to get some possessions he had left at her place, and she let him stay for the night because he had nowhere else to go. But the next morning, he entered the sun room where she was sleeping and woke her up, demanding that she take him to the store to get some groceries.
They argued and he punched her in the face, opening a cut above her eye, Smith said. She went into a bathroom to get away from him and tend to the injury, and he kicked in the door, knocking it loose from its frame, she said.
Later, on their way to the store, McKissack kept telling their 5-year-old son that he was going to kill her, she testified. So when they reached the store, she let him and her son walk in ahead of her and she called police from the parking lot, resulting in his arrest.
Smith testified that she had a protection order taken out on him at the time, and Assistant Prosecutor Kurtis Droppa asked the judge to take notice of prior protection orders she had obtained in recent years. And Droppa asked Smith if McKissack ever apologized for what he did.
"He always does — a lot," she said.
After his arrest April 22, he contacted her several times, including calls from the jail and tried to get her not to testify against him, she told the court.
