A 40-year-old man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday and was ordered to stand trial on charges that he sexually abused a child under 14 years old.
Dylan J. Queen, of Webb City, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of first-degree statutory sodomy and two counts of first-degree child molestation. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Feb. 28.
The charges are based on disclosures made by the victim during an interview conducted in the course of an investigation by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department.
Queen is accused of having committed the acts with the child on various occasions over the past 16 months, including as recently as September of last year.
