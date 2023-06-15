A Webb City man accused of firing a handgun at the vehicle of his wife's father waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on the two felony counts in the case.
Tyretha D. Smith, 29, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set Smith's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for July 12.
The charges stem from an incident July 31, 2022, at 610 N. Main St. in Webb City.
A probable-cause affidavit states that a prior domestic dispute between Smith and his wife resulted in her being treated at a hospital for injuries to her face. Her father went to Smith's house to confront him about the matter and words were exchanged, according to the affidavit.
As the older man went to leave, Smith, who has prior felony convictions prohibiting him from possessing firearms, pulled out a handgun and fired a round that struck his vehicle, according to authorities.
When Smith failed to show up at prior hearings in the case, a warrant was issued for his arrest, leading to a standoff with police at his residence May 23. The standoff was brought to a conclusion when special response teams fired tear gas into the house, flushing him out.
