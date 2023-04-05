A Webb City man accused of defrauding an elderly woman on a swimming pool repair job waived a preliminary hearing this week and was ordered to stand trial.
Timothy M. Nechrebecki, 57, waived the hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court on a felony count of financial exploitation of an elderly person. Judge Christine Rhoades set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for May 10.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge states that Nechrebecki was paid a total of $14,100 by an 80-year-old woman for repairs to a pool at her residence in Joplin.
The money was paid with a series of checks beginning in June 2021. The defendant purportedly began work on the pool at that time by removing its liner but had not done much else by the time Joplin police began investigating the matter in 2022, according to the affidavit.
The document states that Nechrebecki claimed to have performed about $8,000 worth of work but could not provide invoices to police showing any more than $3,313.62 worth of services, according to the affidavit.
