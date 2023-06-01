A Webb City man accused of holding his wife in a hotel room and not letting her leave while he bit and choked her has been ordered to stand trial on kidnapping and assault charges.
Mathew J. Dewey, 28, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered bound over for trial on a single count of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of third-degree domestic assault.
Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division for July 24.
The charges pertain to a disturbance the morning of April 25 at the Quality Inn in Carthage.
The defendant's wife told police officers who responded to the scene that she and her husband got into an argument in their hotel room and he held her down on her stomach, bit her arm and placed her in a chokehold, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
She told police that she tried to leave the room several times, but he kept pulling her back in and would not let her go, according to the affidavit. The police noted that she had "carpet rash" on her knuckles, knees and elbow and bite marks on her arm and back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.