The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed two felony counts that a Webb City man was facing from a domestic disturbance nine months ago in Joplin.
Eric W. Konopasek, 32, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of third-degree domestic assault and child abuse, but the charges were dismissed before the hearing due to a lack of evidence, according to the prosecutor's office.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges last year stated that the defendant got into an argument with his girlfriend on Oct. 18 at a residence in the 1500 block of South Connecticut Avenue and grabbed her by the wrists and pushed her down on a living room table, breaking the table.
The girlfriend's 10-year-old daughter witnessed the alleged assault and attempted to come to her mother's aid, striking Konopasek with a toy sword. He purportedly pushed the girl down into a chair, bruising her arm, according to the affidavit.
