WEBB CITY, Mo. — A burglary suspect considered to be armed and dangerous was being sought after a Webb City home burglary, according to a police report.
Tre Ackerson, 25, of Webb City, has been named as a suspect in a home burglary case after his image was picked up by the resident’s home surveillance camera. Police were dispatched at about 2:45 a.m. Friday to the home in the 1000 block of Joanne Drive for a burglary in progress.
The resident fired several shots from a handgun at Ackerson during the burglary. The residence was targeted by the suspect and was not the result of a random burglary, police said.
Police said they were asking that anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Sgt. Joe Beckett at 417-673-1911 or jbeckett@webbcitypd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.