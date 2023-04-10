WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City police chief confirmed Monday that detectives are seeking a person of interest in the apparent homicide of a 39-year-old woman.
Officers and emergency medical personnel responding to a 3:22 a.m. Sunday report of a disturbance found the woman unresponsive outside a residence in the 1000 block of West First Street in Webb City. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Her name has yet to be released pending notification of family.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday to determine cause and manner of death.
Police Chief Don Melton declined to address cause and manner of death prior to an autopsy. But he did acknowledge that the initial call did not report any shots fired. He also said that the disturbance took place both inside and outside the residence.
Investigators also have acknowledged that they believe the death to be "an isolated incident" in which the victim was "targeted." Melton confirmed Monday that police are seeking a person of interest for questioning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.