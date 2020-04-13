A Webb City woman is facing charges that she attacked the father of her child and his current girlfriend as they were asleep in a Joplin residence.
Jasmine Rios, 20, was arrested after the incident Thursday in the 1700 block of South Grand Avenue and charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree domestic assault, and misdemeanor counts of assault and property damage.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Rios was dropping off a child she had in common with the primary victim when she entered his bedroom where he was asleep with his girlfriend, pulled the covers off them and began punching both of them in their faces.
The document states that another party pulled Rios off the two victims and removed her from the home, locking her out. But she allegedly kicked in a window and reentered the house and attacked the two victims a second time, breaking the girlfriend's glasses.
