A Webb City woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident at 3:50 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 44 at Fidelity in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Valarie D. Jones, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
She was driving a westbound vehicle that ran off the road and overturned, throwing her from the vehicle, the patrol said.
• Two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:15 p.m. Thursday on Peach Orchard Road, 5 miles east of Anderson in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
The driver of the vehicle, Veston J. Martin, 24, of Rocky Comfort, and his passenger, Austin D. Devault, 21, of Goodman, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, the patrol said. Devault's injuries were listed as serious and Martin's as moderate.
Their westbound pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
