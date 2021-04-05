A Webb City woman suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 12:40 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 171, a mile east of Brooklyn Heights in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Lora A. Pickens, 20, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin, the state patrol said.
Pickens was driving an eastbound vehicle that ran into the rear of an eastbound semitruck driven by Sergii Bagdanoff, 57, of Saskatoon, Canada, the patrol said.
