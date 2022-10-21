The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed burglary and domestic assault charges on a Webb City woman, citing a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim.
Jasmine M. Rios, 23, had been facing charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree domestic assault as well as misdemeanor counts of assault and property damage pertaining to an incident two years ago at a former boyfriend's residence on South Grand Avenue in Joplin.
A probable-cause affidavit stated that she had gone to his home to drop off a child they had in common and entered a bedroom where he and his current girlfriend were sleeping. She then began punching them in their faces.
Another occupant of the house pulled her off them and got her out of the house, locking the door behind her. But Rios purportedly broke out a window to get back in and punch the other woman again in her face, that time breaking her glasses, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
