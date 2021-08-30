Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3:31 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 86, a mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cobe J. Strickland, 21, of Neosho, and Megan B. Williams, 23, of Carthage, sought private medical attention for minor injuries.
The patrol said Williams attempted to make a left turn in the path of the Strickland car.
• An Oklahoma motorcyclist was injured at 4:10 p.m. Saturday when he struck an animal on Route H, about 8 miles east of Neosho in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
The patrol said William A. Prescott, 59, of Okmulgee, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injures.
• A Verona driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 3:44 p.m. Saturday on County Road 2010, about 2 miles south of Aurora.
Rachel N. Littig, 34, was taken to Mercy Hospital Aurora with serious injuries.
Littig ran off the right side of the road, the patrol said, and her vehicle struck a tree and then caught fire.
