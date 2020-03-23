COLUMBUS, Kan. — Cherokee County deputies arrested a Weir, Kansas, man early Saturday morning in connection with the theft and crashing of a pickup truck in the northern part of the county.
Charley Baxter , 32, is being held at the Cherokee County Jail on charges of theft and driving while suspended with his bond set at $3,250.
The sheriff's office said in a news release that deputies received a report of a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck having been stolen late Friday night from a location in northern Cherokee County. The truck subsequently was discovered in a ditch near Lawton, the sheriff's office said.
Reports of a suspicious man in the area led to Baxter's arrest a short time later, the sheriff's office said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.