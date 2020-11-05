A Wentworth man pleaded guilty this week in Jasper County Circuit Court to a felony weapon charge in a plea agreement dismissing related felony drug possession charges.
Brian P. Blackburn, 48, pleaded guilty to a count of unlawful use of a weapon in a plea deal dismissing two counts of possession of a controlled substance and capping the sentence he might receive at no more than four years. As part of his plea deal, the Jasper County prosecutor's office has promised not to oppose the possibility of the defendant receiving a suspended imposition of sentence and probation.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant at his plea hearing Monday and set his sentencing hearing for Dec. 14.
The charges stem from an arrest made by Sarcoxie police on Nov. 18, 2019, when an officer came upon a disabled vehicle and learned that its driver, Blackburn, had an outstanding warrant. After arresting the suspect, the officer located a loaded rifle in his pickup truck. The drug charges pertain to some clonazepam pills and methamphetamine discovered in the defendant's possession while he was being booked into the Jasper County Jail, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.