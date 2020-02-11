NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office this week dismissed a felony domestic assault charge that a Joplin man was facing due to his wife's reluctance to testify against him.
Kevin W. Lindsey, 45, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree domestic assault. But the prosecutor's office dismissed the charge, citing a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim, Lindsey's wife.
The defendant was arrested on the charge Nov. 16 after a domestic disturbance inside a room at the Sunrise Inn, 3600 S. Range Line Road.
A probable-cause affidavit states that officers called to the motel found Lindsey's wife outside their room with broken bones and cuts on her face. A witness told police that he saw Lindsey slapping her and called 911. Closed-circuit TV at the motel allegedly showed the defendant dragging his wife by her hair and shirt outside the room as well as punching her in the face. The footage was burned to a compact disc and preserved as evidence by police, according to the affidavit.
