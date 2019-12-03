Someone stole more than $30,000 worth of wiring, welding equipment and tools Monday afternoon from a contractor's job site on Joplin's west side.

Police believe entry was gained to the former Price Cutter's building at 1850 S. Maiden Lane through a garage door. About $15,000 worth of wiring and another $15.000 worth of welding equipment and tools belonging to Crossland Construction were taken.

The burglary remained under investigation Tuesday without an arrest having been made.

