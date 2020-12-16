A woman accused of spraying a Joplin police officer with bear repellent during a 2019 traffic stop was assessed suspended sentences under terms of a plea agreement reached this week in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Rachel W. Mossman, 42, of Peculiar, pleaded guilty to vehicle tampering and resisting arrest counts in a plea deal calling for suspended sentences and dismissing felony counts of assaulting a police officer and possession of burglary tools. Judge David Mouton accepted the plea agreement at a hearing on Monday and sentenced Mossman to four years on each count with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
The convictions stem from a June 29, 2019, traffic stop on West Seventh Street in Joplin. A police officer stopped a pickup truck the defendant was driving for having no visible license plate. The driver purportedly sprayed his face, arms and neck with bear repellent and fled in the truck, which proved to have been reported stolen in Independence.
Mossman fled into Kansas before finally stopping and being arrested in Cherokee County. Police purportedly found a crowbar, angle grinder, chisel and hammer — suspected burglary tools — in a bag inside the truck, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
